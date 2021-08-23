Resolve to protect each other always: Mamata on Raksha Bandhan

KOLKATA: Extending her greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged everyone to vow for protecting each other always.



"My heartfelt greetings to you all on Raksha Bandhan. As we celebrate the special bond of brothers and sisters, let us resolve to protect each other always," Banerjee tweeted.

While observing Raksha Bandhan, Trinamool Congress leaders urged people to maintain communal harmony and peace and not to get swayed by any divisive politics. Slamming the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his statement that north Bengal and Junglemahal should be made separate state, Firhad Hakim, state Housing and Transport minister, said: "It is most unfortunate that some leaders are trying to divide the country to fulfill their own political gains. There will be a time when neither the Prime Minister nor myself will be there but it will be difficult to repair the scar which will be caused by the divisive politics. It was the small political gain that had divided India."

Hakim was addressing an event to celebrate Rakhi Bandhan at Chetla.

Hakim said it was Bengal's tradition and culture to stay together. Without naming the BJP, he said: "Some outsiders are coming to Bengal. They have no knowledge of our culture and tradition and you cannot expect them to feel for Bengal."

Opposing Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP, said: "No one can divide Bengal. We are staying together and should work together for Bengal's development. She took part in a programme in Hooghly."

Meanwhile, the state Youth Services and Sports department organised a programme to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Netaji Indoor stadium. It was inaugurated by the state Sports minister Aroop Biswas.

A total of 6.35 lakh masks were distributed in view of the pandemic.

State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took part in a programme at Khardah. He urged people to maintain peace and harmony. Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, was also present at the

function.

In a unique event to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, some women of Sunderbans tied Rakhi round Mangrove trees. Mangrove saves the people from the area during natural calamities.

This is a part of the 'Save Mangrove' programme taken up by the state Forest department.