Resolve problems: KMC starts 'Show to Your Mayor' initiative
Kolkata: In a major stride towards reaching out to the citizens of Kolkata to resolve their problems more quickly, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday launched 'Show to Your Mayor' a unique chatbot service which will be monitored by Mayor Firhad Hakim.
"I personally listen to the problems faced by the citizens in an hour-long interactive programme Talk To Mayor which is held every Saturday. However, a section of Kolkata people are unable to reach me directly through phone call in the programme. Now they can show their problems directly to me," said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.
Elaborating about the initiative, he said: "The citizens can upload their problems along with pictures through the chatbot and accordingly measures will be taken and the action taken report will be shared with the complainant and to me also."
He further stated: "The same team that works in resolving issues at Talk to Mayor will be working in connection with the chat bot service too."
Issues related to drainage and sewerage, road maintenance, birth/death certificate, building-related problems, mutation, assessment, social welfare scheme, waterbody cleaning etc can be posted through the WhatsApp chatbot number 8335999111.
The civic body is also setting up a complaint box at each of the 16 borough offices in the city where citizens can
drop their complaints directly in the box.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT