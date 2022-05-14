Resolve problems: KMC starts 'Show to Your Mayor' initiative

Kolkata: In a major stride towards reaching out to the citizens of Kolkata to resolve their problems more quickly, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday launched 'Show to Your Mayor' a unique chatbot service which will be monitored by Mayor Firhad Hakim.



"I personally listen to the problems faced by the citizens in an hour-long interactive programme Talk To Mayor which is held every Saturday. However, a section of Kolkata people are unable to reach me directly through phone call in the programme. Now they can show their problems directly to me," said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Elaborating about the initiative, he said: "The citizens can upload their problems along with pictures through the chatbot and accordingly measures will be taken and the action taken report will be shared with the complainant and to me also."

He further stated: "The same team that works in resolving issues at Talk to Mayor will be working in connection with the chat bot service too."

Issues related to drainage and sewerage, road maintenance, birth/death certificate, building-related problems, mutation, assessment, social welfare scheme, waterbody cleaning etc can be posted through the WhatsApp chatbot number 8335999111.

The civic body is also setting up a complaint box at each of the 16 borough offices in the city where citizens can

drop their complaints directly in the box.