Resolution condemning Nupur Sharma's remark passed in Assembly

KOLKATA: A resolution condemning Nupur Sharma's controversial statement about Prophet Muhammad was passed at the state Assembly on Monday.



State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee moved a condemnation proposal at the state Assembly without taking her name.

"We have been upholding communal harmony in the state under the leadership of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, attempts have been made to create acrimony across the state to shift the focus from the main issue of employment and development. A recent remark by a BJP spokesperson has proved to be an attempt to disrupt communal harmony. Strong action should be taken for such provocative statement," Chatterjee said. Speaking in favour of the motion for condemnation resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "We took action when there was violence in the state. But how come this lady (Nupur Sharma) is still not arrested? I know she will not be arrested. She has sought time from Kolkata Police for four weeks. She was to appear before the police today (Monday)."

Banerjee said that violence had erupted across the country and people had taken to the roads in protest.

"There has been some disturbance in Howrah, Rejinagar, Domkal and Nabadwip. Some shops have been torched which is not at all welcome,"she added.

She appealed to all legislators to support the proposal moved by Chatterjee and everybody did so. However, while Banerjee was speaking in support of the resolution, the BJP legislators staged a walk out.

Banerjee also alleged at the state Assembly that the Gangasagar Bridge in South 24-Parganas had not been allowed by a BJP leader. "Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways) had assured me of constructing the bridge for Gangasagar. But a BJP leader has not allowed him to do so,"Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma sought four weeks time from the Kolkata Police to appear before the cops. On June 13, a summon was sent to Sharma asking her to appear before the investigating officer for questioning in connection with a case registered at the Narkeldanga police station over her controversial remarks. On Monday, Sharma sent an email to the investigating officer.