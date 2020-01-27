Resolution against CAA passed in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government demanding that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn.



Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity".

"In Bengal, we will not allow CAA, NRC and NPR. This is no Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a matter of humanity. This law is a shame on humanity. It is against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. It is undemocratic and an anti-people decision," Banerjee said at the state Assembly after state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House .

Reiterating that CAA, NPR, and NRC are inter-connected, Banerjee added: "You will get 365 days to fight against me but this is not the time. We need to come together and fight a larger battle. This is not only an issue with the Hindus and Muslims but it is a law that is a shame to humanity and civilisation."