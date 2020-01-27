Resolution against CAA passed in Assembly

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government demanding that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn.



Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity".

"In Bengal, we will not allow CAA, NRC and NPR. This is no Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a matter of humanity. This law is a shame on humanity. It is against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. It is undemocratic and an anti-people decision," Banerjee said at the state Assembly after state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House .

Reiterating that CAA, NPR, and NRC are inter-connected, Banerjee added: "You will get 365 days to fight against me but this is not the time. We need to come together and fight a larger battle. This is not only an issue with the Hindus and Muslims but it is a law that is a shame to humanity and civilisation. You (the Opposition) should understand this. I have said many times to fight together. You need to understand that 'Didi' and 'Modi' are not the same. You went to the meeting on NPR convened by the Centre but I did not go. If they want to pull down my government for this, I don't care but I shall not do anything that is against the people," Banerjee said addressing the Left and Congress MLAs.

Earlier, the Left and Congress members during their address claimed to move a resolution against the controversial CAA earlier this month and sought amendments. However, they did not press ahead with their amendments following appeals from the Chief Minister and the Parliamentary Affairs minister.

"As per the CAA, you have to become a foreigner to become a citizen. This is a terrible game, pushing people towards death. Don't fall into their trap. The label of doubtful citizens, detention centres is unacceptable," Banerjee asserted.

"We want the CAA to be repealed and will also not allow NRC or NPR to be implemented in this country. We have already taken a Cabinet decision and stopped the work of NPR," the Chief Minister added.

Opposition leader Abdul Mannan and Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty also strongly criticised the CAA, NRC and NPR.

BJP legislator Swadhin Sarkar opposed the resolution.

Three states — Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab — have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. Bengal became the fourth state after the resolution was passed under rule 169 of the rules of business of the House.