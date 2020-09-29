Resident association formed to take care of grown-up trees

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has taken a unique step to involve the residents of New Town in taking care of the tall and grown-up trees. Four RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) have been formed and each of them will be taking care of a row of trees in front of their gates.



"We undertake plantations every year and many people come forward to do new plantation of saplings. But protecting the trees as they grow up is a major challenge and only a handful of people are interested in the upkeep of the trees as they grow up. The RWAs will do overall supervision like tree health, cleanliness of bed, the requirement of pruning etc," said a senior NKDA official.

Animikha, East Enclave, Eastern High and Millennium Towers are the four resident associations who have adopted the trees. The Hidco authorities have affixed nameplates on a tree of the zone so that even passers-by when they notice something wrong, may report to the respective housing societies who have been designated as 'green parent'

NKDA has already handed over adoption letters authorising the RWAs in the maintenance of the trees. They will be registering feedback to NKDA on the health and maintenance of trees, as and when required. The RWAs will send photographs of trees by email once every three months to NKDA who may consider displaying this in the "Greening New Town" Facebook page. The duration of the adoption is 11 months whereafter an assessment of rolling out to other areas would be made.

According to experienced botanists, if tall trees are given enough water during dry seasons when Norwesters happen, the branches become supple and trees are able to withstand high wind speeds better. The grown-up trees also require attention so that pests, human beings, advertisements, cables, cattle and weeds do not harm them.