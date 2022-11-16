Reshuffle: Postings of 40 IPS officers changed

KOLKATA: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of 40 officers, including five Superintendents of Police (SP) have been changed.



Also posting of four WBPS officers have also been changed on Tuesday.

Among the 40 IPS officers, 11 were undergoing training at different districts of Bengal who have been given postings in the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank or its equivalent posts.

Also 11 IPS officers who were posted in the DSP rank have been promoted to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) rank.

On the other hand Atul V, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic (South) in Kolkata has been made the DC, Cyber Crime, Kolkata. Praween Prakash, who was the DC, Cyber Crime has been made the DC, New Town Zone in Bidhannagar Police.

Biswajit Mahato, who was the DC, Bidhannagar Zone in Bidhannagar Police has been made the SP, Jalpaiguri.

SRP, Siliguri, Jaspreet Singh will replace Mahato. Bisjop Sarkar who was the DC New Town has been transferred to the post of SP, Islampur police district.

K. Kannan who was the DC of Central Zone in the Howrah City Police has been made the SP of Ranaghat police district. SP, Murshidabad, K Sabari Rajkumar has been made the DC Central Zone in Howrah.

S. Selvamurugan who was the SP, Purulia has been made the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Siliguri.

Avijit Banerjee who was the SP of Ranaghat police district will replace Selvamurugan. Debarshi Dutta who was the SP, Jalpaiguri has been made the SS, CID.