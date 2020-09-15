Reshuffle in IPS cadre

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of nine officers including five Superintendents of Police (SP) have been changed.



SP of Baruipur Police District (PD), Rashid Munir Khan has been made the Deputy Commissioner(DC) of South Suburban Division (SSD) in Kolkata Police. Kamanasish Sen, DC, New Town in Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate will replace Khan. Swati Bhangalia, who was the SP in the state Human Rights Commission has been made the DC of Kolkata Armed Police's first battalion.

This apart Tathagata Basu, SP of Hooghly (Rural) has been transferred to the post of DC, New Town and Amandeep who was hold the post of DC, Central in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has been made the Sp, Hooghly (Rural). Aashish Maurya has been made the DC Central of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

SP, Cooch Behar, Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao has been made the SP of Darjeeling replacing Amarnath K, who has been posted as the SP of state STF. Commandant of Eastern Frontier Rifles, first battalion, Md. Sana Akhtar has been made the SP, Cooch Behar.