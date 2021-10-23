Research scholar kills self in Konnagar

kolkata: A research scholar allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Konnagar on Thursday.



The deceased, Puja Sil, was pursuing PhD in Philosophy. She was alone in her residence on Thursday.

She went to the washroom and allegedly hanged herself. The family claimed that the PhD student had committed suicide after receiving the news that her boyfriend had committed suicide following an argument between the couple on Wednesday.

Police have started probe. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The house of Puja's boyfriend is at Ketugram in East Burdwan.

The family claimed that the youth was working for a private company in Calcutta.

He came to his village house during Durga Puja. Meanwhile, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Cops are conducting further investigation into the matter.