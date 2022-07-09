Research centre named after Jyoti Basu to come up at New Town soon

KOLKATA: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay garlanded the portrait of Jyoti Basu on his 109th birth anniversary.



Basu was the Chief Minister of Bengal for 23 years. He served the longest tenure as the Chief Minister in the state.

Bandyopadhyay regretted that there were no Left Front MLAs in the Assembly. He recalled the long political career of Basu.

Mohammad Selim, CPI(M) state secretary said a research centre called Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research will come up at New Town. It will have auditorium and exhibition hall, where various things used by Basu will be displayed.

All the documents of CPI(M) will be kept at the Centre, which may be used by the research scholars. There will be guest rooms for the outstationed leaders and workers.

The Centre will have a state of the art library. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allotted land for the proposed research centre.

A blood donation camp was held at Pramode Das Gupta Bhavan to commemorate the occasion.

Biman Bose, former state secretary of the party was present at the function.

He recalled his long association with Basu and his love for children.

He said Basu was a committed party worker but never allowed the party to intervene with the administration.