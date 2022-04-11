Rescued kangaroo succumbs while undergoing treatment at Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri

D arjeeling: Out of the three rescued kangaroos undergoing treatment at the Bengal Safari in Siliguri, one has died. The other two are steadily recovering.



"Out of the three rescued kangaroos undergoing treatment at the Safari Park, the one dead was not responding well to treatment. We had tried our best. Adequate care is being taken of the other two. They seem to be stable" stated Dawa Sherpa, Director, Bengal Safari Park. The park has plans to start a kangaroo safari also and have written to the Central Zoo Authority for this.

On the night of April 1, two kangaroos were rescued from the canal road at Gajoldoba, Jalpaiguri.

After some hours another one was recovered from Farabari Nepali Bustee under Dabgram Range of Baikanthapur Forest Division.

All three were in bad shape. The next morning the carcass of another kangaroo was recovered from that area.

Till now, it has not been exactly ascertained as to where the kangaroos came from, forest personnel are of the opinion that it could be case of animal smuggling.

On March 12, two persons namely one Imran Sheikh and Bhaed Sheikh of Hydrabad had been arrested and an adult kangaroo recovered from their possession at Barobhisha on the Bengal-Assam border.

The kangaroo was being smuggled.