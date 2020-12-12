Request CBI to look into all aspects of Saradha prime accused Sen's letter: Suvendu

Kolkata: Raising apprehension that Saradha Group chief Sudipta Sen was influenced to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to the CBI requesting it to look into all aspects behind writing such a letter by the "prime accused" in the case.



Sen, who is at present in the Presidency Correctional Home at Alipore in South Kolkata as an undertrial prisoner, wrote a prisoner's petition on December 1 mentioning names of five leaders from four political parties and the amount they have allegedly taken from him. Besides naming the five leaders, he has also mentioned that there are some other political leaders from these parties involved as well. He stated in the petition: "It is painful to me to see those who are talking (with) high morals and actually cheat(ed) poor people and now joining BJP. I request the CBI and the state police to investigate the matter properly and necessary action may (be) kindly taken".

In his letter, Adhikari informed the CBI that he came to know about Sen's petition to CBI through media reports raising allegations against five politicians of taking a huge amount of money from him. The former Transport minister has also stated in his letter about the portion in Sen's petition stating "persons…now joining BJP" to be his cause of pain.

Adhikari maintained in his letter that "Needless to state that apart from politicians from the opposition parties in West Bengal, I have been also named in such purported letter which was purportedly written at a time when I have just resigned from the Cabinet as the Irrigation and Waterways Minister, Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister and Transport Minister. It is relevant to state that I resigned from the Cabinet on November 27 and the purported letter was written on December 1".