Reproduction no. of Covid cases: Centre asks state to ensure no further increase of 'R' factor

Kolkata: The Centre directed the state government to avoid further increase of "R" factor, the reproduction number of Covid cases, by maintaining "five-fold strategy" and ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded places in view of the upcoming festivals.



In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states including Bengal, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday stated that "the reproduction number of the virus, commonly known as the 'R' factor, is hovering just below 'one' but is high in some of the states. As reiterated earlier (in the previous letter) all efforts should be made to ensure that there is no increase in the 'R' factor. Further, strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that are still showing high positivity rates".

Keeping in view that states and union territories are re-opening the activities in a gradual manner with the decline in the number of active cases, he has stated in the letter that "in view of the upcoming festivals, there is need to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places" with a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid that is "test-track-treat-vaccination and maintenance of Covid protocol".

This comes when Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi already directed authorities of all districts to ensure strict measures in terms of implementing Covid protocols.

The Chief Secretary on Tuesday held a review meeting with all the District Magistrates (DMs) through a video conference where they were also directed to prioritise the second doses if there is a shortage in supply of vaccines. He gave clear instructions to all DMs to ensure that number of daily tests should not drop. Containment zones can be set up where there is a requirement.

Meanwhile, an internal report has been prepared by the government on wearing of masks properly. It revealed that around 68.44 per cent people are using masks in the state properly. East Midnapore comes up as the best district with 88.16 per cent in terms of wearing masks followed by Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri with 87.04 percent and 85.71 per cent respectively.