Report sought on cultural shows needed to uplift Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri communities

KOLKATA: The Rajbanshi Development Cultural Board and the Kamtapuri Bhasa Academy which were announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently have started their work and the board members have asked experts to submit a report highlighting the cultural activities needed to be done for the overall development of the community.



Sources in the state government said Rajbanshi Cultural Board and Kamtapuri Bhasha Academy have started using a Facebook page already where they urged the communities to post their suggestions on related cultural activities.

A senior official of the state government said committee members have spoken with various Rajbanshi writers and research academicians who have suggested to organise cultural programmes twice a month in a particular locality for the upliftment of the community.

Meanwhile, the committee members have asked the District Magistrate (DM) of Cooch Behar to provide them with a space where a museum and a library of the Rajbanshi community will be set up.

Priority will be given for hosting festivals of the community and social welfare activities will be carried out thrice in a month.

Experts have claimed that the main dialect of Western Rajbanshi, Eastern Rajbanshi is Koch language and they follow the religion of Hinduism and Sanatana. Hence efforts will be taken to renovate the temples of the community and organise religious meets frequently for exchange of ideas and values.

Satyakam Gurung, the district officer of West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board, Jalpaiguri, said: "A sum of Rs 1 crore has already been given to the board for setting up of rural craft and cultural hubs. In these hubs, cultural heritage garments, art and craft items and handicrafts of the communities will be displayed and members of the community can also use these places to sell their ethnic items and handicrafts. This will create employment opportunities for the communities".