Report citing Kolkata 2nd most polluted city in world flawed: Min

KOLKATA: The state environment minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia claimed that the air pollution report by an American research organisation stating Kolkata as the second most polluted city in the world after Delhi is flawed.



A news publication reported that Bhunia blamed the rising pollution level on the dust drifting in from North India and Jharkhand and he also said that the pollution increases from the last week of October to the end of March.

Other than the pollution from neighbouring states, it was also mentioned that pollution increases from farmers burning a part that remains after harvesting the paddy.

The research organisation's report stated that in 2019, the presence of PM 2.5 in the city was 84 micrograms

per cubic meter, while Delhi topped the list with PM 2.5 presence of 110 micrograms per cubic meter.

The state pollution board wants to conduct a special virtual seminar with students of class 10 and class 12, colleges and universities. It has been reported that the board will be taking measures in the coming days on spreading awareness in the Panchayats level.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board

Chairman Kalyan Rudra told a news publication that special attention will be paid to prevent the use of thermocol during Durga Puja.

They have also inaugurated a control room to monitor noise and air pollution throughout the air.

The surveillance will be conducted from 131 points in the state, with an aim to increase it to 150.