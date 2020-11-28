Repair work to disrupt water supply today

Kolkata: Some parts of the city, including its northern and central areas and places like Gariahat, Ballygunge,



Bhowanipore and Rashbehari will not get supply of filtered water after the usual morning supply on Saturday with Kolkata Municipal Corporation taking up repair work of a 60 inch pipe that has developed a crack at Nilmoni Mitra Row. Normal supply will be resumed from Sunday morning.

A notice issued from the Water Supply department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation stated that filtered water supply from Tallah pumping station, Jorabagan Water Treatment Plant and

associated booster pumping stations at Mohammad Ali Park, Raja Subodh Mullick Square , Auckland Square, Bagmari, Park Circus, Kasba, New Park, Choulpatty, Convent Park as well as Salt Lake and South Dum Dum Municipality will not be available due to the repair work.

Areas under Borough I, II, III, IV, V, VI , VII and VIII ward numbers 66,67, 68, 69,70,71, 72,73,74, 83,84,85, 86,87,88,90 and 91 will not get water supply at noon, afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. The work will also involve diversion of a pipeline to facilitate reconstruction of Talah railway overbridge. The work is being executed by the state Public Works Department.

The repair work is challenging as a portion of the pipe runs 30 feet below the railway tracks. Sources in the Water Supply department said the snag had developed at the same place

where a problem was detected in March 2019. The pipeline was temporarily repaired but now the need is to undertake thorough repair work If the leakage widens, it will not only affect water supply but there is a possibility of areas in the city getting flooded with water.