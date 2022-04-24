Repair work: Taratala Bridge to be shut till Monday 6 am

Kolkata: Taratala flyover was closed down from Saturday itself for urgent repair work after a crack was detected in the 325 metre long bridge.



According to a notification from Kolkata Police Traffic department, the north-bound flank from Behala side to North Kolkata that closed down from 17:00 hrs will remain so till 6:00 hrs on Monday.

The south-bound flank from Kolkata to Behala that closed at midnight will remain so till completion of the work.

The south-bound vehicles will avail Diamond Harbour Road–Taratala crossing for their journey towards South while north-bound vehicles will avail Diamond Harbour Road–Taratala crossing for their journey towards North.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will take up repair work of the flyover that was constructed in the year 2006 for the purpose of relieving congestion at the Taratala crossing.

A crack was noticed in the flyover on Friday following which traffic was regulated for a few hours.

Later the decision to repair the flyover was taken.