'Repair work of drainage line at Jala Lane to begin immediately'

KOLKATA: The work for restoration of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's damaged underground drainage pipeline at Jala Lane in Kidderpore will begin immediately. A joint inspection of the site was carried out on Thursday by KMC, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and CESC .

"We will be creating a manhole at the site so that the restoration work can be done easily. We have created a liaison between RVNL and the implementing agency that will carry out the restoration work with the former bearing the expenditure for the same. We will be offering all technical assistance in the repair work. Our engineers' job will be to just supervise whether the work has been done properly," Member Mayor-in-Council (Sewerage and Drainage) Tarak Singh said after the inspection.

Water from Mominpore, Kidderpore area drains out to the boat canal through this pipeline via Mominpore pumping station. "There are two drainage lines one of which has been damaged. So until restoration work is completed, drainage will naturally be hampered," a senior KMC official said. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) which is executing the Joka BBD Bag metro project had caused damage to the underground brick sewer drainage pipeline while doing work.