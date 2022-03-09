Reopen Visva Bharati hostel immediately: HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered immediate reopening of Visva Bharati University hostel.



Justice Rajasekhara Mantha, during the hearing directed that the hostel must be unlocked immediately in presence of two police constables, two student representatives and six university committee members formed to open the university.

The Calcutta High Court has also directed to provide hostels to those who have exams slated to start on March 11. 2022.The police have been given the responsibility to ensure that the varsity officials are not prevented from entering the administrative building. Students are allowed to enter after showing identity cards.

On Monday, Calcutta High Court had sought report from the police in connection with the impasse in Visva-Bharati over students' demands to reopen hostels and conduct online exams.

The court directed that Superintendent of Police of Birbhum to submit the report within 24 hours. He has to be present (either physical or virtual) at the hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities complained about the stagnation created by the student movement in Visva-Bharati University. They approached the High Court to end the stalemate.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court has directed the students not to obstruct the authorities "in any way."