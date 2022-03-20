Reopen Hindu Hostel, Bratya Basu tells Presidency V-C

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday evening called up Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia and wanted to know the cause behind Hindu Hostel remaining shut. The university has resumed physical classes for over a month but Hindu hostel has not been reopened.



According to sources, Basu has told Lohia that the government wants Hindu Hostel to be reopened at the earliest.

A senior university official on condition of anonymity said the Vice-Chancellor had informed the minister that no teaching staff is willing to take charge of the hostel.

The teachers who functioned as Superintendents and Assistant Superintendents had quit in January 2020.

A section of students who have been agitating for over a month demanding the reopening of the hostel forcibly entered their hostel rooms on Wednesday evening.