Renowned journalist Karim Reza Mungeri passes away

Kolkata: Renowned journalist Karim Reza Mungeri, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday. He was 75-years-old and is survived by his only daughter, son in law and grandson.

He was the Editor and owner of the Urdu daily Akkas. He established this newspaper as a weekly film magazine in 1970s, later converted it to a full-fledged Urdu daily in 1979. He was also known for his literary acumen in Urdu. Press Club, Kolkata, payed a tribute to its departed member and expressed its deep condolences to the bereaved family.