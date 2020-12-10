Renewed thrust on Swasthya Sathi with state's Duare Sarkar scheme

KOLKATA: The Swasthya Sathi scheme for all beneficiaries that began from December 1 this year has received the highest number of response among other government programmes launched by the TMC and are highlighted under the recently launched outreach initiative Duare Sarkar scheme.



The Swasthya Sathi scheme was officially launched by the state government on December 30, 2016, and Banerjee recently announced the scheme for all beneficiaries which includes basic health cover facility for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family — paperless, cashless and smart card-based.

Senior officials of the state government said per day 2 lakh people are applying for the Swasthya Sathi scheme under Duare Sarkar which is highest among all other government schemes. Till now, as many as 1,590 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme, including private hospitals in various grades, government hospitals, Vellore and AIIMS, Delhi.

A senior official who has been conducting a Duare Sarkar camp for the last three days, said: "We have seen a huge number of women applying for the Swasthya Sathi cards as the lead beneficiaries of the scheme are women and this is a step towards women empowerment. Even, we have seen rural women are more aware of the facilities of the scheme and they are taking all efforts to fill up the form and trying to know more details. As cancer patients suffering from critical ailments will be covered under the scheme, most women members of the family want to avail the scheme personally as they suffer from various diseases, but due to work pressure they cannot avail the treatment and rely on arbitrary ayurvedic medicines for instant relief."

Under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, insurance services will be provided by the National Insurance company and New India Assurance company and the lead beneficiary will be a woman of a family and the parents of those women who have been married off, can also avail the scheme.

A senior official of the state government said: "By logging on to https://helpline.swasthyasathi.gov.in/AboutTheSchme.aspx, a beneficiary can get the details of the scheme and there is a toll-free number where they can speak with the concerned authorities to get the details. On this website, the list of hospitals under both government and private have been categorised in Grade A, B, and C and the beneficiary can choose his/her hospital and has to identify the disease he/she is suffering from."

According to senior government officials, online Swasthya Sathi smart card is provided to each family on the day of enrolment. Smart card captures the details of the family members, photographs, biometric, address, mobile number, SECC ID.

A beneficiary under the scheme will get SMS and instant alerts will be provided on blocking of the cards. The real-time uploading of e-health record of the beneficiaries on discharge will also be given. The claim reimbursement to the hospital will be 30 days, else interest will be charged for delayed payment. A 24x7 toll-free call centre number (18003455384) with a feedback option is also available. A Swasthya Sathi mobile app has been created for android users.

Another senior official of the state government said: "The business of the private hospitals will increase once beneficiaries avail the scheme, and we have already urged their authorities to increase their facilities along with the staff, keeping in mind the increase in the number of patients once the beneficiaries avail the scheme."