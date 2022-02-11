'Remove overhead cable wires within a week'

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday expressed concern over overhead cable wires, which might lead to short circuits in the streets, and instructed the operators to remove them within a week.



"Unused wires should be removed soon," said Hakim, after conducting a meeting with cable operators. However, the wires that are being used should be laid underground.

According to the sources, strict action will be taken by the corporation if the wires are not removed soon. At the same time, with the help of CESC, random wires will be arranged in cable trays and made underground in the slums. The initiative will decongest the city's skyline at many places, including Satyanarayana Park, Rabindra Sarani, Strand Road, CR Avenue, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Jaan bazar, Park Circus, Bhawanipur, etc.