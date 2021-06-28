Remove Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court: State Bar Council writes to CJI

KOLKATA: The Bar Council of West Bengal has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India demanding immediate removal of acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal.



The letter states that questions have been raised over the impartiality of Justice Bindal in dealing with some cases in the recent past particularly those dealing with the state government.

The letter undersigned by Ashok Deb who happens to be the chairman of the Bar Council had pointed out that the acting Chief Justice's role in a number of cases like Narada and Nandigram has not been satisfactory

The letter addressed to Chief Justice NV Ramana has also mentioned that the apex court recently stayed a High Court order refusing to take on record affidavits by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others in connection with the Narada case. The High Court has been asked to decide on the fresh pleas- and accept the affidavits during the next scheduled hearing on June 29.

The letter also alleges that the High Court had delayed the matter of granting bail to three heavyweight leaders of Trinamool Congress Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra after they were granted bail by the special CBI court.