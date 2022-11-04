Remembrance: 1st death anniv of Subrata Mukherjee observed

KOLKATA: The first death anniversary of Subrata Mukherjee was observed with due solemnity. Mukherjee died on November 4, 2021 at SSKM hospital after brief illness. His photo was garlanded at Nabanna and Ekdalia Evergreen Club on Friday. He had very close relations with the Club and was the president of the Durga Puja committee.



Mukherjee had been the minister for Panchayats and Rural Development department after Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011. Following his initiative, unfiltered water was lifted from the river Hooghly and taken to New Town by underground pipeline, where it was purified and distributed. The Panchayats department took the project of supplying tap water to every rural resident in Purulia.

Due to the initiative taken up by the department all the municipalities along the river Hooghly in North 24-Parganas are lifting unfiltered water and later purifying them and distributing the same among households. It was Mukherjee, who brought Mamata Banerjee into politics in the early 1970s when she was a college student. He was the senior most members in Banerjee's Cabinet.

His affable nature endeared him to the public irrespective of political affiliations. One would always spot him with a smile. His popularity never waned in during the years he spent in the public eye. Starting out in the Congress as a young firebrand leader, he moved on to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and remained loyal to the state's ruling party right until the end. He was never out of the political limelight.