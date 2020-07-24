Remembering Uttam, the Mahanayak

Kolkata: The death anniversary of Bengal's greatest matinee idol Uttam Kumar was observed on Friday.



Paying homage to the legend, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Homage to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his death anniversary. In 2012, we instituted the Mahanayak Samman in his memory. He continues to reside in our hearts. My best wishes to the film fraternity, from Tollywood to Hollywood, on this occasion."

The statue of Uttam Kumar opposite Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station was garlanded on Friday morning. Debashis Kumar, Coordinator, board of administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was present along with other fans.

In the evening, a cultural programme was held at Shilpi Sansad, an organisation set up by him for the welfare of artistes and technicians. Though no programme was held as the state government is not allowing any gathering, social media was flooded with photographs of Uttam Kumar along with rich tribute.

It's been 40 years since his death but his charming persona and mesmerizing smile not only made him a matinee idol but also proved his mettle as a great actor. Many who were born after his death in the 1980s became his greatest fans.

Sadhan Bagchi, secretary, Shilpi Sansad, said his birth anniversary will be observed on September 3.