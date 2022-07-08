Remark against CM: TMC team meets Guv, demands Dilip Ghosh's arrest

KOLKATA: Condemning the 'extremely disrespectful' and 'misogynistic' remark made by BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an eight-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding the saffron party leader's immediate arrest.



The delegation was led by Bratya Basu. The other members were Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Sajda Ahmed, Dr Shashi Panja, Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Tapas Roy and Kunal Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress leaders were reacting to a comment made by Dilip Ghosh, against Banerjee that "she has been corrupting both Hinduism and Islam." Ghosh had accused the Chief Minister of offering namaz and joining Iftar parties with full meals despite hailing from a Hindu family. Ghosh was speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022.

Allegedly, Ghosh had also made derogatory remarks about Banerjee's lineage. He allegedly did so while referring to the Trinamool Congress supremo's "Bangla nijer Meye ke chai" campaign during state Assembly polls and her subsequent visit to Goa, where she claimed to have felt an affinity towards the coastal state.

"We feel that as a Vice-President of a National Party, Dilip Ghosh's remarks have set a precedent to make India increasingly hostile towards women," read the memorandum.

Dr Ghosh Dastidar later said: "We have demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory remarks against the only woman Chief Minister in the country. Banerjee is an example to many and has reached this height after years of constant political

struggle."

She said Ghosh's statement against Banerjee from a public platform was uncalled for and demanded his unconditional apology. "His statement has hit the sentiment of thousands of women in the country," she said. She said the Governor had assured them that he would look into the matter.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted urging Narendra Modi to refrain such leaders from making loose statements. "PM @narendramodi, it is ABOUT TIME to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation? Political mud-slinging by the likes of @DilipGhoshBJP continues to REMAIN UNCHECKED. #ShameOnBJP," Abhishek had tweeted.