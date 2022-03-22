'Relocate Champasari Market if needed for NH31 expansion'

darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has requested the PWD department for land to relocate the busy Champasari market in Siliguri, if the need arises owing to the widening of the National Highway 31.



Incidentally the widening of the NH 31, 12km stretch from the Balason bridge to the Army camp at Sevok in Siliguri to 4 lane/ 6 lane could affect the Champasari market located adjacent to the highway.

On Monday, Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation held a virtual meeting with PWD top brass.

"We have requested the PWD to allocate land for the Champasari marker to be relocated if it is affected by the widening of the NH31. The PWD land is adjacent to the Highway at the entry point to the Champasari market," stated Deb. Along with this the PWD will be building an alternate bridge parallel to the existing Balason bridge, at a cost of Rs. 2 crore. This will replace the Fair-weather bridge that becomes non-functional when the water level of the river rises, especially during monsoons.

A footbridge will also come up on the Hill Cart road in front of the Tenzing Norgay bus stand to help pedestrians cross the busy stretch. A design change is also on the anvil at the flyover on the Burdwan road over a technical glitch stated the Mayor. A Siliguri museum will also come up above the Additional District Library in Siliguri.

"We are also forming two committees – a sports committee and a cultural committee, comprising of eminent personalities from the field of sports, drama, performing arts and music. They will chalk out sports and cultural activities to be held throughout the year" added Deb.