Relive your childhood at Singhi Park with Bantul The Great, Handa Bhonda

Kolkata: The moment you enter Singhi Park Durga Puja pandal, you will be instantly transported to your childhood days. Days when you used to voraciously read Bantul The Great, Handa Bhonda and Nonte Phonte — iconic comic characters created by Narayan Debnath.



In fact, youngsters got their first Bengali superhero in Bantul The Great. As Singhi Park celebrates 81st year of Puja, the committee decided to pay tribute to legendary cartoonist with the theme titled Narayane Narayani.

So, the Puja pandal will be adorned with cult cartoon strips. From Handa Bhonda, Nonte Fonte and Keltu da to Danpite Khandu Aar Tar Chemical Dadu, the pandal will look like one huge comic book.

"Nobody could think of cartoons in this way in Bengali, but Narayan Debnath showed the path. He has created iconic characters like Bantul, Nonte-Fonte and Handa Bhonda. On January 18 this year, he passed away. We thought we would pay tribute to the iconic cartoonist this year on Puja," said Abhijit Majumdar, general secretary of Singhi Park club.

One can also spot large models of Bantul and Handa, Bhonda inside the pandal. Famous sculptor Pradip Rudrapal is in charge of the idol.

Meanwhile, the members of Young Boys Club near Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata have chosen the theme of 'Mayurpankhi Nouka' this year. The Puja turns 53.

"This year, Young Boys Club is replicating Mayurpankhi Nouka with 'hogla' leaves, 'patkathi' and dried fruits as their pandal for Durga Puja. After a two-year hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Kolkata is finally happy to host one of the country's biggest festivals once again with much enthusiasm," said Rakesh Singh, chief organiser.

The Puja revellers will get to witness several handicrafts in the pandal. There will be relics of Nav-Durga too.

Barisha Players Corner in Behala, which is popularly known as Sourav Ganguly's Durga Puja, has selected the theme of 'Suddha Suchi' this year. As Kolkata's Maharaja celebrates 50 years in 2022, so does the club.

The pandal, which has an ambience of a rural life, exudes peace and is one of the most sought-after attractions in South Kolkata. If not on all Puja days, Ganguly makes it a point to visit the pandal to witness the 'sandhya arati' on Saptami.