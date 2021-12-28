Religious tourism boost: State forms task force; 800 religious structures identified

Kolkata: The state government is forming a task force through convergence of a number of departments with the purpose of promoting and development of religious tourism.



The state Tourism department till date has identified more than 800 religious structures across the state which has been divided into 83 religious circuits.

The task force will be headed by a senior official of the Tourism department and there will be representatives from Urban Development & Municipal Affairs (UD &MA) department, West Bengal Heritage Commission and Directorate of Archeology under state Information & Cultural Affairs department, North Bengal Development department and Minority Affairs department.

The official from these departments will be in the rank of joint secretary or above.

The task force will be holding meetings every 15 days to review the progress of work related to development of these religious circuits.

Senior officials of the Tourism department headed by Principal Secretary Tourism Nandini Chakraborty held a video conference with officials of concerned development authorities under UD & MA department, concerned district magistrates and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority on Monday on development of religious tourism circuits.

The UD & MA department informed in the conference that among 25 development authorities under UD & MA department, there is scope for developing 38 religious circuits situated under 15 development authorities.

The department has already initiated work for developing religious circuits in some of these sites that includes Satipith in Birbum and a number of churches and monasteries in Darjeeling.

The Tourism department has already developed a number of religious sites that includes Mahesh in Hoooghly, Bara Kachari near Bakrahat in Souh 24 Parganas to name a few. The department has

spent around Rs 300 crores already for repair and renovation of religious sites across the state.

The Jalpaiguri district administration has already prepared a comprehensive report of prospective circuits of religious tourism that can be introduced in the district

Among the sites include the Jalpeshwar temple, the Bhramri Devi temple, the Devi Choudhurani temple, the St Michael's & All Angels Church, the Petkati temple and many others.