Relieved from Guv's House, employees move Calcutta HC

Kolkata: A section of employees of Raj Bhavan has moved Calcutta High Court against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar challenging the decision of relieving them from the Governor's House.



Housekeeper Mou Mitra Sarkar and messenger Partha Pratim Ghosh moved the Single Bench of the High Court on October 5 claiming that their recognition of Raj Bhavan cadre cannot be cancelled and their salaries cannot be stopped. The state government has also been made a party to the case. Already five Group-C employees of Raj Bhavan cadre — Paribeshak Gopal Saha, Daftry Sukumar Sapui, House Bearer Soman Thakur, Household Supervisor Bijoy Lepcha and Chaprassi Promotha Nath Biswas — have been relieved. The state government was requested to depute them in one of its departments or offices under the provision of Rule 97 of West Bengal Service Rules, Part I, as amended vide notification number 175-F(P) dated January 9 in 2014. Five of them had received appointments from Raj Bhavan itself. But they were directed to contact the state's Home department. Relieving the employees at the time of holidays in state government offices has turned the situation grimmer.

It was on September 15 that Governor's Press secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay, special secretary Kumarjib Chakraborty and his personal secretary Prasanta Sarkar, housekeeper Mou Mitra Sarkar and messenger Partha Pratim Ghosh were relieved. According to sources, Bandyopadhyay returned to the state government's Information and Cultural Affairs department while Chakraborty also reported to the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department.

But the situation is different for Sarkar and Ghosh as they were employees of the Raj Bhavan itself. Though the two officials have returned to the departments they had originally joined, Sarkar and Ghosh are in a helpless situation as they claimed of not receiving salaries since September. As a result, they have moved the High Court.