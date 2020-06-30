Relief contributions: CM expresses gratitude, says funds will be duely audited

Kolkata: Expressing gratitude to people for their contribution in relief funds for COVID-19 and Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is nothing to hide in connection with the contribution made



by the people and a separate audit will be carried out for the same.

"We have so far received around Rs 150 crore West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund that was to undertake work to support people in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. While a sum of Rs 40 crore was received in the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority that is to fight the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan," Banerjee said adding that the fund will be audited and there is nothing to hide.

She further said that the contribution is getting utilised only to help people at this time of crisis and for no other purpose.

The funds were connected with the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to allow exemption in income tax. She said: "Some people even deposited Rs 50 in the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund. I extend my gratitude to all who have contributed to it."

Once can still contribute to the relief funds. In a bid to do so one just needs to enter the website of the state Finance department and the entire task will get completed in a single click in just minutes time.