Rejuvenate water bodies: Hakim urges civic bodies

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, urged all civic bodies to take steps to become self-reliant and rejuvenate water bodies across the state.



He took part in an interactive session with senior officials of the department. The programme was organised by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) to discuss the state's performance under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation ( AMRUT). A sum of Rs 4053 crore has been provided under the scheme. The deadline for completion of the projects has been extended till March 2023. Altogether 480 schemes had been taken up, of which 412 schemes have been completed and 68 projects are ongoing.

Hakim said the municipalities face great difficulties to collect revenue. He urged the officials to take the residents into confidence and request them to clear property tax.

He requested the municipalities to take initiative to rejuvenate the water bodies. He also requested them to ensure that the residents do not throw plastic in the open. The plastics choke the underground sewer lines and cause massive waterlogging during monsoon. "Plastic is a major menace

and it chokes the underground sewer lines across the state. This causes waterlogging

during monsoon. I will request the municipalities to

launch campaign to create awareness among the residents," he said.

Supriyo Ghosh, director SUDA said per person generates 500 gm of plastic per day. He regretted that repeated campaigns have produced lukewarm results and people have a tendency to throw plastic and solid waste on vacant land. "We need to change our attitude. This is difficult but that can only help to implement solid waste management properly," he added. He maintained that the National Green Tribunal is always vigilant and the department had to pay fine worth Rs 30 crore for failing to comply with their norms. Development projects could have been taken had the money not been spent to pay fines, he remarked. He said sustainable solid waste management and sustainable sanitation programmes are required. He said in many municipal markets the community toilets had been under lock and key.