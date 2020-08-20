Regulatory Comm suspends operations of 2 pvt hospitals

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday ordered the Anandalok Hospital group and another private health establishment from Howrah's Salkia — Specialist Corner to suspend their operations.



Anandalok Hospital group has been asked to shut down all its branches till further orders of the Commission. The step has been taken after the hospital group refused to pay compensation to a patient's family as instructed by the Commission a year ago. The WBCERC had found medical negligence on the part of the hospital authorities and asked them to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a patient. The hospital had paid only Rs 1 lakh. They later said they would not be able to pay the remaining amount.

"We have urged the state Health department to cancel the license of Anandalok Hospitals. The compensation may be provided by auctioning the property of the private hospital if they do not pay the compensation amount as asked by the Commission," said Justice (Retired) Ashim Banerjee, Chairperson, WBCERC.

He also added that the other private health establishment — Specialist Corner in Howrah's Salkia — will not be allowed to operate as its owner deliberately tried to brush aside an allegation of medical negligence. The owner claimed that a doctor had come to the hospital and conducted an operation without his notice which appeared absurd.

"We have asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) to probe the incident. The hospital will not admit any patients until the investigation report is submitted to the Commission," Banerjee maintained.

In another development, the Commission has asked a pathological centre to return the money taken in excess of what is allowed by the Commission for carrying out a Covid test at home.

The Commission's Chairperson during a virtual press conference on Wednesday also hinted at full capping on Covid charges at the private hospital. Demand has been raised from various sections that the state government must implement full capping during the pandemic. The Chairperson said they are considering full capping of bills at private health establishments and it would be announced soon.