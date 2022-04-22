Regulatory body urges IVF clinic to return Rs 60K as treatment yeilds no result

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has urged Institute of Human Reproduction, an IVF clinic in Kolkata to return Rs 60,000 to a childless couple on humanitarian grounds as the treatment provided by the clinic failed to yield any results.



A complaint was lodged with the WBCERC against the IVF clinic and the Commission started a probe into the incident. One Prasanta Dutta, originally a resident of Ghatal in West Midnapore took his wife to the clinic for the consultations of IVF treatment. Both parties entered into an agreement.

The couple had totally paid around Rs 2.40 lakh in various phases. The couple was told that the clinic delivers a 100 per cent success rate in IVF treatment. A panel of experts deployed by the WBCERC examined the case in detail and found that in this case there was less chance of success and the institute had prior knowledge regarding this.

The WBCERC inquired about this and the institute claimed that they had already disclosed this issue with the couple at the time of treatment.

The Commission told the institute to make a videography of counseling in such cases. As the couple had signed an agreement, which did not mention any refund of money if the treatment was not successful, the WBCERC could not ask for compensation.

The clinic has agreed to pay the amount.