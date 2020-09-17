Regulatory body slaps fine of Rs 1 lakh on Institute of Neurosciences for negligence

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) in an interim order on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK) after the commission found some negligence in the treatment of an 81-year-old man. The WBCERC also referred the case to the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) for the latter's consideration.



The Commission may pronounce its final verdict after taking feedback from the medical council. The family members of Subodh Kumar Mondal (81) who later died at another private hospital alleged that the patient was taken to the INK on January 13 this year from another private hospital in the city as he had complained of some neurological problems among many others. The family members later registered a complaint with the Commission saying that the patient was kept at the emergency for 6 hours. Patient had suffered pneumonia as he was kept in an air-conditioned emergency for long without a blanket. The patient had to be put under ventilation. When the patient was removed from the ventilator he had complained about excessive bleeding from the blood vessel. It has also been alleged that despite respiratory problems no pulmonologist was there in the hospital to attend the patient. After seven days the family members took the patient to another private hospital in Hooghly's Serampore where he died on January 21. The patient had also been suffering from Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension.

In a separate incident, the Commission asked Merryland Nursing Home in the city to refund Rs 10,000 to the family members of a patient. A 2-month-old baby was taken to the nursing home on January 18 this year. The baby was released on January 27. The family members of the patient told the Commission that during the admission they sought the detail of an estimated cost of treatment. The hospital authorities did not provide the details and urged them to continue treatment. The hospital authorities provided the estimated cost on the next day. The family members of the baby eventually had to pay Rs 1 lakh.

The WBCERC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a diagnostic centre at Serampore after it had carried out LFT wrongly on a patient. The diagnostic centre has also been instructed to pay Rs 1060 to the patient as the costs of the test twice.

The Commission has referred two separate cases to the medical council. One was related to KPC Medical College and the other to RG Stone clinic in Gariahat. KPC medical college has been accused of wrong treatment. Both the patient and the hospital authorities have been asked to file an affidavit to the Commission stating their views.