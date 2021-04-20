Regulatory body imposes fine of Rs 10L on CMRI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) asked four private hospitals in the city to pay compensation to the relatives of the patients in separate incidents after it found negligence on treatment.



WBCERC directed CMRI Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of Pinky Bhattacharya who died at the hospital on February 20 in 2020 following delivery. After delivering a baby the patient complained about abdominal pain. She later died two days after the delivery.

During the probe, the Commission found that the patient complained about the pain as she was internally bleeding.

Nobody monitored the patient from 12 am to 3 am on the day of death. Even the hospital failed to produce the record between the periods.

In another incident, the WBCERC asked KPC Medical College and Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of Sambhu Nath Dey (77) whose bedsore allegedly deteriorated during his stay at the hospital.

Saswati Dey admitted her father Sambhu Nath, a resident of Garia to the hospital with various ailments.

The patient was admitted with level I bedsore as the hospital clarified. But his bedsore condition reached level 3-4 at the hospital. The hospital never mentioned the bedsore issue on the discharge certificate.

In another incident the WBCERC asked RN Tagore Hospital to provide Rs 2 lakh to the family members Satya Narayan Saha of Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas who died of hospital acquired infection. The patient had subdural hematoma.

Narayana Superspecialty Hospital Howrah has been asked to pay Rs 50,000 to relatives of a patient who died at the hospital due to cancer.

The Commission found that the hospital transfused wrong blood into the patient's body. Though, it was learnt that the patient died due to a different cause.