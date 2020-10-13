Regulatory body fines Desun Hosp for medical negligence

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Desun Hospital for its glaring medical negligence and the hospital authorities have also been instructed to return around Rs 80,000 to the family members of a patient who died of Covid in August.



The patient, Barun Ranjan Chatterjee (70), a resident of Nepal Bhattacharya Street in Kalighat was admitted to the hospital on July 28. The hospital had demanded an advance of Rs 2 lakh at the time of admission despite having an insurance coverage with cashless facilities. The hospital refused to admit the patient unless the family provided Rs 2 lakh in advance. Following repeated pleas, the patient was admitted after his family members paid Rs 1 lakh.

Victim's son Samik Chatterjee who lodged a complaint with the WBCERC alleged that after admission they were never allowed to talk to the patient. Even they were not informed by the hospital when the body would be taken from the hospital by the KMC. They were not allowed to talk to the patient over phone whereas the relatives of other patients were allowed to contact. The deceased's son alleged that it happened as they failed to pay Rs 2 lakh in advance. The patient party was not supposed to pay the amount as they had cashless insurance.

The amount of hospital bill reached up to Rs 7,84,514 out of which the patient party paid Rs 4 lakh and the insurance company gave Rs 2.5 lakh. The hospital authorities had given a discount of around Rs 1.34 lakh.

"This is an inhuman act where the patient party was not allowed to talk to the patient for a single time. They were not even informed when the body would be taken from the hospital. We have observed that bills were hefty in this case. The hospital should have been shut down but it could not be done as they are extending health services during a pandemic," said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee.

In another development the Commission has asked R Fleming Hospital to return Rs 1 lakh to an elederly patient, Anushree Bose who was admitted on June 4 with Covid.

The patient's family members alleged that she was admitted to the hospital for over a month but no development had taken place.

The patient was put under ventilation when family asked for her release. The patient is now under treatment at her residence. The patient party had paid Rs 8.90 lakh.

Meanwhile, the WBCERC officials held a meeting with the private hospitals having 150 or more beds in the evening when their authorities have been urged to increase beds during puja.

The Commission also asked the private hospitals not to charge ambulance charges over Rs 3,000 while bringing patients within the city and adjoining areas.

The hospital ambulances will not charge patients for taking them home. Various other organisations who operate ambulances will charge Rs 25 per km in case AC but in case of non-AC ambulances its Rs 20 per km.