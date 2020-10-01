Regulatory body directs pvt hosp to submit report on amount charged from Covid patient

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has asked the BP Poddar Hospital to file an affidavit giving a detailed clarification as to how they had charged Rs 35,000 per day from a mild Covid infected patient who did not require any oxygen support or ICU.



Asha Poddar, an elderly patient was admitted to the hospital with Covid. After being treated for ten days in the hospital the patient was finally discharged. Her family members were asked to pay a bill of Rs 3.5 lakh which they found a bit inflated. A complaint was registered with the commission. During the probe the Commission found that the patient had been charged Rs 35,000 per day which is a little higher than normal when the patient did not require ICU intervention or oxygen. It asked the hospital authorities to provide a discount which the latter refused.

In another development on Wednesday, the WBCERC urged the R Fleming Hospital to provide some discount to a patient's family members after they accused the hospital of charging more. The Commission during its probe did not however find any exorbitant charges. The patient party had to pay Rs 4.41 lakh. Following the appeal of the commission the hospital authorities have discounted Rs 15,000.

The WBCERC has formed a medical board consisting of three pediatricians to probe the death of an infant who was prematurely born at Peerless Hospital.