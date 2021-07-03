Regulatory body caps rates of various tests at pvt hospitals

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has capped the rates of some radiological investigations in the private hospitals having more than 150 sanctioned beds.



The new rate chart would be applicable for both Covid and non-Covid patients. The WBCERC has issued an order with the main purpose to rationalise the rates of various radiological investigations. The new rate chart will come into effect immediately as mentioned in the order. "The capping of the rates will be applicable to the Clinical Establishments having NABH accreditation. It is now decided by the Commission to give an effect to the rates of common radiological and pathological tests. It aims to put a check on very high and irrational rates," reads the order.

The commission has capped the rate of chest X Ray PA view (single exposure) at Rs 400 and USG chest at Rs 2,200, HRCT (both Inspiratory and Expiratory) 16 slice Rs 3800, HRCT 64 slice Rs 4,500, HRCT 128 slice Rs 5200. The WBCERC also fixed the rate of additional contrast study of Thorax at Rs 1500, CT pulmonary angiography 64 slice at Rs 10,000 and 128 slice at Rs 11,000.

Among the pathological charges, the rate of D-Dimer test has been fixed at Rs 2300, IL- 6 at Rs 3500, procalcitonin Rs 4000, Ferritin Rs 1600, CRP Rs 1000, CK MB Rs 1350, complete hemogram Rs 450, Blood gas Rs 450. The entire issue of capping the rates had been under the consideration of the Commission. According to the Commission, these rates were suggested by the two expert committees formed by the panel earlier. After considering various aspects, the Commission has approved the rates.