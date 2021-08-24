Regulatory body asks Medica Hosp to revise bills of Covid patient

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory commission (WBCERC) has directed Medica Hospital to revise a bill in connection to the treatment of one Bharat Kumar Arya, a resident of Bhawanipore who was admitted to hospital with Covid in December last year.



The patient had remained at the critical care of the hospital for nearly around 19 days and finally succumbed to his ailments on December 25. The hospital had charged a total bill of Rs 13.79 lakh. Hospital had given a discount of around Rs 68,000. The patient's family members had paid Rs 8.18 lakh in cash and the rest was settled by the insurance company. After going through the complaint, the Commission found that there were some irregularities as Covid advisories issued by it were not properly followed by the hospital.

The WBCERC asked the hospital to give a further discount of Rs 2 lakh. Medica Hospital had gone to Calcutta High Court against the decision of the Commission.

The High Court set aside the Commission's order and the matter was again referred to the Commission.

The WBCERC heard the case on Monday and again directed the hospital to prepare a revised bill as they did not follow the Covid advisories. The hospital had claimed that it would be difficult to provide a certain discount further as the patient's family would get double benefit as he had medical insurance. The Commission has however asked to revise the bill.

In another order, the WBCERC on Monday asked AMRI Dhakuria to provide a discount of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of one Sajjan Dokania (58) who was exorbitantly charged by the hospital. Dokania, a Covid patient from Rajarhat was admitted to the hospital and stayed there from June 4-21.

The hospital had charged a bill of Rs 14.51 lakh. Hospital had given a discount of around Rs 62,000 and the family had paid Rs 11.90 lakh.