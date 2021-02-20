Regulatory body asks hosp to give Rs 2 lakh to patient's kin

KOLKATA: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday directed the BM Birla Hospital to compensate the family members of 58-year-old Nita Ghosh with Rs 2 lakh, who died after getting infected in the hospital.



A resident of Ganganagar in Madhyamgram, Ghosh was admitted to the hospital on September 2, 2019.

In another development, the WBCERC asked the KPC Medical College in Jadavpur to provide an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of Sambhunath Dey (77), a resident of Garia. He was admitted to the hospital with COPD. He developed bed sores while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Commission has therefore asked the hospital authorities to compensate the family of the patient who died in the hospital after undergoing treatment for 11 days. RN Tagore Hospital has also been asked by the Commission to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of one Satyanarayan Saha who died due to hospital acquired infection. He was admitted to the hospital with neurological issues. The doctors performed a surgery on the patient to remove a clot. But, the patient later developed infection in the hospital and died. Lila Hospital in Murshidabad's Berhampore has been instructed to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of Piyasha Mondal (23) who died at the hospital while giving birth to a child. The hospital did not have any clue about the complications.

In a separate incident, the Commission directed the INK hospital to compensate the family members of a patient who was denied admission. The patient was kept inside the ambulance outside the hospital.

The Commission said the hospital should have given primary treatment. It does not matter whether he had neurological issues or heart related ailments.