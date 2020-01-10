Registration of vet doctor cancelled over mistreatment
Kolkata: West Bengal Veterinary Council has cancelled the registration of Dr Subhas Sarkar, a well-known veterinary doctor in the city for six months, for gross professional misconduct.
This is for the first time that the council has taken such a drastic step. The order comes to effect from January 10.
The owner of Leeza, a three-year-old Beagle, had complained against Dr Sarkar to the West Bengal Veterinary Council. The owner alleged that Dr Sarkar did not diagnose the ailments of his pet properly and gave medicines that led to the deterioration of its condition.
The council conducted an inquiry and issued a show-cause notice against Dr Sarkar. Not satisfied with the answer given by the doctor, the council scrapped his name from the register of practitioners.
The order reads: "In exercise of the power conferred by the subsection (2) of Section 49 of the Indian Veterinary Council Act 1984, the name of Dr Subhas Sarkar having Registration No 1432 is hereby removed from the State Veterinary Practitioners' Register of West Bengal Veterinary Council for a period of six months, w.e.f 10.01.2020 due to gross professional misconduct."
A senior member of the council said stern action will be taken if Dr Sarkar is found to be involved in practice during the coming six months.
