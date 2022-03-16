Registrar of Visva Bharati Univ tenders resignation

KOLKATA: Ashis Agarwal, Registrar of Visva Bharati University resigned on Tuesday.



In the letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bidyut Chakraborty, Agarwal said he would like to step down on personal ground.

Academic circles said unable to face the agitation by the students and mounting pressure he had decided to resign.

In early March, the students had gheraoed him. They had refused to allow him to leave his chamber till their demands were met.

After the agitation was lifted Agarwal wanted to sit with the students to resolve the impasse. He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor did not allow him to sit with the agitating students. He further alleged that he could not work freely due to the intervention of the V-C.

The teachers of the university said his resignation would affect the administrative work badly at a time when the students had launched agitation against the university authorities.

Meanwhile, the VB authorities have withdrawn their earlier notice that the students who flout the examination schedule would have to repeat one year as they would be given " back" in the mark sheet.

The students demanded as the classes had been held online the examinations should be held online and not off line as decided by the authorities.