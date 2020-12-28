Regional Rail Museum reopens

Kolkata: The Regional Rail Museum in Howrah reopened on Sunday.



"The museum reopened after prolonged closure during the Covid period. All the visitors are requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour as per guidelines issued by Government of India," said an official of Eastern Railway.

The entire museum area has been thoroughly sanitised before opening. Thermal screening of the visitors is being conducted by the Museum Authority. Hand sanitiser is also being provided to the visitors. Viewers are restricted by numbers in certain areas, including the Hall of

Fame and replica of Howrah Station building.

The museum displays the history of Eastern Railway, Howrah station and Railways in Eastern India. It also puts up pictorial history of East Indian Railway, Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

The museum has earned popularity among students of History and many of them from different schools are taken to the museum to see the gradual evolution of the Indian Railways.