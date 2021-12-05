Regional Ophthalmology dept to be moved to NRS from Calcutta Med College & Hosp

Kolkata: The 88-year-old building of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology inside the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) will now make way for a Trauma Care Centre. The decision was taken at a recent meeting conducted by the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital. The Ophthalmology department will temporarily run from Ezra building of the CMCH.

According to sources, the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology will be set up at the NRS Medical College and Hospital. The state government has already chalked out a detailed plan to set up trauma care centres at various hospitals in the state, to ensure quick treatment to accident victims.

The government will bear a cost of around Rs 45 crore for the construction of the trauma care centres and for buying equipment. According to initial plans, eight trauma care centres would be constructed in the first phase. The locations would be on or near national and state highways and other important roads. SSKM has already made its Trauma Care Centre operational while many other hospitals are coming up with the same facilities. Burdwan Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) will also offer the same treatment. Three other Trauma Care Centres would be constructed at Kharagpur, Asansol and Islampur. The remaining two will be set up at Singur and Amtala. The critical patients would be admitted in the trauma care centres on an emergency basis. Accident victims or any trauma patient will be kept in the centres, where the patients would be given special care.

These trauma care centres will have all the modern facilities. Victims of fire incidents or those seriously injured in accidents, would be taken to the trauma care unit of the hospitals, where they would be given immediate attention. It is important to transfer these patients to a hospital equipped with trauma care facilities.