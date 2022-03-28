Regional Connectivity Scheme: Bengal selected for Civil Aviation award

kolkata: The Bengal government has been selected for an award by the Civil Aviation Ministry under the category 'Most Pro-active States for implementing RCS' (Regional Connectivity Scheme).



The recognition assumes significance with the Bengal government extending all possible assistance to the Centre in developing infrastructure for not only Kolkata and Bagdogra airport but also for smaller airports like Malda, Cooch Behar, Andal, Balurghat to name a few.

The announcement in this regard has been made by the Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently.

According to sources in the state Transport department, Bengal has been paying VGF (viability gap funding) for RCS flights operating from Andal airport in West Burdwan, extending assistance in developing Cooch Behar Airport and selecting RCS flights from this airport to Kolkata and Guwahati, causing thorough development of Malda & Balurghat Airport.

"Our initiative for the arrangement of land free-of-cost for civil enclave at Hasimara and Kalaikunda Defence Airports, extending lateral support to Burnpur airport and agreeing to pay 100 per cent VGF for the operation of proposed RCS routes from Malda airport has been acknowledged by the Ministry in selecting Bengal in this category," the official added.

The Bengal government has already handed over 104 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India for the expansion of Bagdogra airport. The rise in the passenger count had made the AAI draw up plans for the expansion of the terminal building and allied infrastructure at Bagdogra.

The state is looking for land for developing a second major airport to ease the pressure of Kolkata airport.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed concerned officials to lay special emphasis on developing the airports that can act in boosting regional connectivity.

The sole objective of RCS, as set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation is to develop and operate under-utilised & inoperative airports with the help of state government concerned.