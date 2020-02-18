Regent Park: Youth arrested for killing his mother after altercation

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother on Tuesday morning at Purba Putiyari area in Regent Park.



According to sources, the deceased woman, identified as Namita Dutta (50) of Babupara, lived with her son Rakesh Dutta.

On Tuesday morning, some locals heard the sound of an altercation between the mother and son. A few hours later around 11 am, Rakesh reportedly told one of his neighbours that his mother had died. Immediately, other residents were informed and they started questioning Rakesh about his mother's death.

Replying to them the youth reportedly claimed that she suffered a severe cardiac arrest following which she died.

Though Rakesh tried hard to convince the locals that his mother died due to a cardiac arrest, they refused to believe him. They claimed that earlier during several occasions, Rakesh had assaulted Namita to get money. One of Dutta family's relatives, identified as Rupa Biswas, has also claimed that her aunt used to be tortured by Rakesh for money. He allegedly had several demands which Namita was forced to fulfil.

The locals informed that Namita used to work as a domestic help to earn for the family.

It is also alleged that on Tuesday the altercation broke out between Rakesh and Namita on the same issue. After the incident, the Regent Park police station was informed and Namita's body has been sent for autopsy.

Rakesh has been arrested and a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been initiated against him. Police are investigating the case to find out whether any other foul play was involved. The Homicide Section of Kolkata police is also investigating the case along with the local police station.