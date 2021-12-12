Regent Park shootout: Six more accused in cop net

Kolkata: Six more persons have been arrested in connection with the Regent Park shootout case on Saturday.



The arrest comes a day after police apprehended the main accused Victor Bhattacharya who fired two rounds at two businessmen (Pankaj Saha and Avijit Mallick) following altercation regarding unloading a sand laden truck at Tentultala of South Anandapally on Friday.

While arresting Bhattacharya, cops found he was also injured. The accused was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

On Saturday, police arrested Rinku Das (31), Rajib Dutta alias Ganu(30), Piyal Barua (29), Bittu Das (21), Abhijit Das alias Prosen (21) and Sayan Kutty (19).

According to family sources, Pankaj Saha and his friend Abhijit Mallick are involved in the building business. Allegedly, two miscreants appeared on the bike while throwing sand in the area around 5.45 am on Friday. It is alleged that a man named Victor fired shots at that time. Both (Pankaj and Abhijit) were shot in the abdomen. They were admitted to SSKM in critical condition.

According to sources, Victor's brother-in-law Haradhan Bhattacharya is the Trinamool president of ward 114.