Regent Park shoot-out: Accused sent to police custody till Mar 30

Kolkata: Sujit Mallick who was arrested from Falta in South 24-Parganas on Saturday for killing his friend Dilip Chouhan following a dispute over playing Holi at Natunpally area in Regent Park was on Sunday remanded to police custody till March 30.



The anti-rowdy section of the detective department and Regent Park police station conducted a joint raid and had arrested the accused.

Police have come to know that Chouhan on Friday had proposed to marry Mallick's wife in drunken condition following which he was shot.

According to sources, on Friday Chouhan had applied colour on the face of Mallick's wife. After a while Chouhan told Mallick that he wants to marry the woman.

He reportedly asked Mallick to leave his wife. Hearing this, Malik left the place. After almost an hour he came back with the firearm and shot Chouhan.

Though the accused is claiming that the incident had taken place due to the heat of the moment situation, cops are trying to be sure of his intentions as a groundnut seller was keeping a firearm.

During the police remand, cops will try to find out why Mallick was keeping a firearm and from where he had procured the pistol.

According to sources Dilip Chouhan (45) had come to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh a few years back and had been living in one of his relative's residence at Natunpally. He used to earn a living by selling groundnuts. The accused Sujit Mallick also lived in a house nearby. He used to earn a living by selling groundnuts.

Mallick, who lives in a nearby house, had also been maintaining good relation for being in the same profession.